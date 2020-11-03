STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru-Mysuru trains delayed due to power failure, passengers tweet to officials

The disruption occurred at 8.15 am and impacted three trains -- two going from Bengaluru towards Mysuru and one in the return direction

The Mysuru-Varanasi Festival Express Special was among the trains that were delayed on Tuesday morning

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Train services between Bengaluru and Mysuru were disrupted for 45 minutes on Tuesday morning due to a failure in the power grid which facilitates the running of trains. The disruption occurred at 8.15 am and impacted three trains -- two going from Bengaluru towards Mysuru and one in the return direction. Normalcy in services was restored by 9 am.

Akhil M Shastri, Senior Divisional Operations Manager, Bengaluru Division, told The New Indian Express that the following trains were impacted: Kacheguda-Mysuru Festival Express Special (Train no. 02785), Tuticorin-Mysuru festival Express special (06235) via Bengaluru and the Mysuru-Varanasi Festival Express Special (Train no. 06229) via Bengaluru.

Divisional Railway Manager A K Verma said, "The incoming power supply from the grid to Yeliyur substation failed. Usually in such cases, we set right the issue within 10 minutes by drawing power from an alternative sub station. But there was an equipment failure there and so it took us nearly 35 minutes to restore the power supply."  

Rahul Agarwal, Mysuru DRM, said, "Since there was a problem of the remote control system failure, someone had to physically attend to the problem to set it right."

Meanwhile, train passengers took to social media and tweeted to the DRM to highlight the issue. Adarsh Marathe, a passenger, tweeted, "Train no. 02785 is halted for more than 45 minutes in Yeliyur station. Please tell us what is the issue." Rail activist V Jayanth sought to know the reason why the Mysuru-Varanasi Express had stopped at Hanakere.

