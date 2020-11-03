STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Special court extends Bineesh Kodiyeri’s ED custody

The court had earlier remanded him in ED custody for four days.

Published: 03rd November 2020 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

A file picture of Bineesh Kodiyeri at the ED zonal office in Bengaluru

A file picture of Bineesh Kodiyeri at the ED zonal office in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bineesh Kodiyeri, who has been arrested on charges of funding a drug cartel, has been remanded in Directorate of Enforcement (ED) custody for five more days, till Saturday, by the Special Court for ED cases.

Bineesh, son of CPI(M)’s Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, was arrested by the ED under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, last Thursday. As his custody ended on Monday, the ED officials produced him before the court in the evening. The court had earlier remanded him in ED custody for four days.

The ED submitted to the court that the accused was not cooperating with the investigation and dodged inquiry citing health problems, due to which they could not question him for two-and-a-half days. The central agency also informed the court that Bineesh was a habitual offender and had 10 cases against him in Kerala and one more in Dubai.

It brought to the notice of the court that the investigations had revealed that the accused had created various shell companies and had made unaccounted transactions to the tune of `3.5 crore. Further, the agency told the court that besides funding the drug racket, the accused himself was consuming drugs, as per the statement of Mohammed Anoop, the drug dealer arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Citing that the custodial interrogation of the accused is needed in connection with `3.5 crore unaccounted transactions, the ED requested the court to extend his custody for 10 more days.

Meanwhile, the advocate representing the accused argued that it was a politically motivated case and his client had disclosed all financial transactions to the agencies concerned. Following ED’s request, the court extended Bineesh’s custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bineesh Kodiyeri drug case PMLA
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp