PG Diploma, certificate courses in Davangere University available from this academic year

DEVANGERE: Keeping on track with needs of the industry, the Davangere University is set to start diploma, postgraduate diploma, Bachelors in Vocational (B-Voc) course in Marketing Retail Management and Masters in Vocational (M-Voc) in Cyber Security from this academic year.

Any one who has passed PU education can take up the course immediately and can move till taking up research in the particular skilled course.

Five post graduation diplomas, one diploma, one each B-Voc and M-Voc courses are being started in the university from this academic year.

Vice Chancellor of university Prof Sharanappa Halase and Registrar of university Dr Basavaraj Banakar told The New Indian Express that, Davangere University are making all efforts to weed out the burning unemployment problem that is haunting youths in the present situation, by taking up skill improvement courses.

Apart from providing diploma courses in digital art, the university is starting PG diploma courses in Clinical Dietetics and Applied Nutrition, PG diploma in Digital Media, Bachelors in Vocational (B-Voc) course in Marketing Retail Management and Information Technology and Masters in Vocational (M-Voc) Course in Cyber Security from this academic year.

The diploma courses are generally for one year, PG diploma is also for one year, whereas, B-Voc will be for three years and M Voc will be for five years.

The students who take up any courses can exit at any point of time and then again continue after some time with their convenience. The B-Voc and M-Voc courses are recognised by the University Grants Commission and government, so that degree holders can take up any competitive examinations as these courses are at par with general graduation courses with additional skills.

They said that the idea behind these courses is to make education more relevant and to create ‘industry fit’ skilled workforce, the institutions recognized under Community Colleges, B-Voc Degree programme and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Kaushal Kendras offering skill based courses will have to be in constant dialogue with the industry and respective Sector Skill Council so that they remain updated on the requirements of the workforce for the local economy.

They further said, "These institutions should also preserve and promote the cultural heritage of the region, be it art, craft, handicraft, music, architecture or any such thing, through appropriately designed curriculum leading to gainful employment including self-employment and entrepreneurship development.”

The curriculum for the courses has been designed as per the guidelines of the Universities Grants Commission (UGC) and has been approved by the Board of Studies of the University and the aim of the course is to empower youths to take up income generation activities once they are the output of the universities. As well as they can earn while they are learning the courses.

​Davangere University is supporting the skill and value based education for the youths, so that the unemployment rate can be reduced considerably, they added.

The prospectus for these courses can be obtained from the office of the Registrar, Davangere University, Shiva Gangotri, Davangere-577007 by payment of application fee of Rs 965 for general category and Rs 460 for SC/ST and category-1 through the demand draft drawn in favour of the finance officer, Davangere University, Davangere payable at SBI University campus, Davangere or payable through a challan SBI A/c 64050447113.

Fees will be Rs 1018 for getting the prospectus through post for general and Rs 512 for SC/ST and category-1.

The last date for submission of filled in applications will be Nov 21 by 5-30 PM. All the necessary documents including photo copies of marks cards, caste certificates and other documents should be attached with the applications and filed at the university office, they said.