BJP core committee in Karnataka bats for laws to end 'love jihad', cow slaughter

Earlier, speaking at the inauguration of the BJP state executive committee meeting, CM BS Yediyurappa said tough measures will be taken to end religious conversions that take place through enticements

Published: 05th November 2020 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Aravind Limbavali. (Photo | EPS)

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Karnataka BJP core committee which met in Mangaluru on Thursday recommended that the state government bring in stringent laws to ban religious conversions for the sake of marriage which it calls 'love jihad' and also bring back the anti-cow slaughter law.

Briefing reporters about the core committee's decision, the party's state vice-president and core committee member Aravind Limbavali said the committee was unanimous in its decision to bring in a stringent law to end 'love jihad'.

Earlier, speaking at the inauguration of the BJP state executive committee meeting, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said tough measures will be taken to end religious conversions that take place through enticements.

He also clarified that his government will not wait and see how other states react to the issue but will go ahead to bring in the law. Earlier, the government had indicated that it would study the proposed laws by the MP and UP governments and then go for it.

Speaking to reporters, state minister and party national general secretary CT Ravi also stressed the need for a law to end 'love jihad', adding that many aggrieved families are contacting him with their grievances.

Limbavali said the Yediyurappa-led BJP government had brought in an anti-cow slaughter law in 2010 which was abolished by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government later. “Now, the law will be brought back and it will get more teeth. It will also try to plug loopholes if any in the previous act. Opinions of animal activists and others will be sought for this," he said.

The core committee also shortlisted three aspirants for the Rajya Sabha member post that fell vacant after the death of Ashok Gasthi and for which an election will be held on December 1.

Limbavali said the names of 11 aspirants came for discussion out of which three were shortlisted and they will be recommended to the party's national election committee. He refused to divulge the three who have made it to the list.

