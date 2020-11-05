STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka HC quashes case involving cop's suicide against KJ George

Former home minister and IPS officers Prasad, Mohanty get relief in DySP suicide case

Published: 05th November 2020 04:14 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a big relief to Congress leader K J George, senior IPS officers A M Prasad and Pronab Mohanty, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday quashed the proceedings pending against them before the special court in relation to the case of suicide of DySP MK Ganapathy.

Allowing their separate petitions seeking to quash the proceedings, to confirm the closure report filed by the CBI and set aside the order passed by the Special Court on August 28, 2020 rejecting the closure report, Justice John Michael Cunha quashed the proceedings.

“Since the material on record does not prima-facie disclose commission of the offences by the petitioners, the action initiated against them is wholly illegal, perverse  and amounting to abuse of process of court and it deserves to be quashed. Hence, the impugned order dated August 28, 2020 and the entire proceedings pending before the special court against them are quashed,” the judge noted.

Mohanty in his petition alleged that the order passed by the Special Court was “highly colourable and biased”. When the family members of the deceased police officer expressed their objection for the usage of those words, Mohanty tendered an unconditional apology. Accepting the apology, the judge said that no further action was called for.

HC remits DA case against Baig to special court

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court remitted a case to the special court to take cognizance of a disproportionate assets against former minister R Roshan Baig. Justice John Michael Cunha on Tuesday passed the order while disposing the criminal petition filed by Roshan Baig, his wife Sabiha Roshan and son Ruman Baig Rehman seeking to quash the proceedings pending against them before the special court. Following a private complaint against them in 2012, the special court directed the Lokayukta to investigate. The probe found disproportionate assets amounting to Rs 56.71 lakh but the police had filed a ‘B’ report, e ven though the difference between the total income and DA was more than 10%. Therefore, the complainant had protested the ‘B’ report.

No relief for Sampath Raj in B’luru riots case

Bengaluru: In a setback to former city mayor Sampath Raj, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday declined to stay the trial court’s order to take cognisance of the offences related to the attack on MLA Akhanda Shreenivasamurthy’s house and the violence in DJ Halli and KG Halli police limits on August 11. Adjourning the hearing on a petition filed by Sampath Raj, seeking to quash the proceedings pending before the trial court, to November 12, Justice Suraj Govindaraj orally declined to stay the trial court’s order. The judge asked the Central Crime Branch to produce material in support of its claims that Raj evaded investigation and is absconding. Special Public Prosecutor P Prasanna Kumar submitted that Raj left the hospital without informing the investigating agency.

KJ George Karnataka High Court Congress






