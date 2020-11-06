STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Belagavi-born Shri Thanedar elected to Michigan legislature

He made a remark which will resonate here – that all the power is with the people and there is no place for a high command.

Published: 06th November 2020 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

Shri Thanedar

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: He may not be as famous as Kamala Harris, the Democrat Vice Presidential nominee in the US, who traces her roots to neighbouring Tamil Nadu. But this Belagavi-born man’s is a unique rags to riches story. Shri Thanedar, 65, who arrived in the US in 1979 with nothing but a small blue suitcase in hand and $20 in his pocket, is now a Democrat millionaire entrepreneur and has been elected to the House of Representatives in Michigan.

People once wondered how an ‘outsider’ like him could solve their problems, he told a Marathi TV channel. He went from house to house to understand the problems of the people. The result is that he polled 93 per cent votes. He made a remark which will resonate here – that all the power is with the people and there is no place for a high command.

Shri’s story began halfway around the world in Mirapur Galli, Shahpur, in Belagavi city. Growing up as one of six children in a low-income family, he was taught about the importance of education and the need for financial independence. Recalling his childhood days, Thanedar shared some nuggets in his personal website during his recent poll campaign.

He said, “My father was a clerk in a government office. Our large family struggled to make ends meet on his meagre salary.” In 1969, his father lost his job and the family fell on harder times. At age 14, he worked as a part-time janitor while attending school to help put food on his family’s table, the website says. His father was a very kind man, but was unable to find a job, he has recounted.

Times were tough, and unemployment was high. He was devastated by the financial problems, but his mother (mama) stood strong and even pawned her jewellery so they could pay for medicine, groceries and bills. His mother always made sure they stretched and shared what they had and taught them to make the best of each challenge they faced.

Like his amazing nobody to millionaire story, his educational journey too was incredible. Shri Thanedar, who scored a meagre 55% marks in SSLC, which he did from Chintamanrao High School, Shahpur, but went on to obtain a Ph.D. In between, he got a job at the age of 18 in the SBI in Bijapur to help his family. But he did not forget the importance of education.

He writes in his biography that at the age of 24, he finished his bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from Karnatak University and later Master’s degree in Chemistry from Bombay University. He then arrived in America in 1979 to obtain his Ph.D in polymer chemistry from the University of Akron (1982) after receiving a Masters Degree at the University of Bombay (1977).
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Belagavi Shri Thanedar Michigan Democrat
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp