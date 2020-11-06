Belagavi-born Shri Thanedar elected to Michigan legislature

Naushad Bijapur By

BELAGAVI: He may not be as famous as Kamala Harris, the Democrat Vice Presidential nominee in the US, who traces her roots to neighbouring Tamil Nadu. But this Belagavi-born man’s is a unique rags to riches story. Shri Thanedar, 65, who arrived in the US in 1979 with nothing but a small blue suitcase in hand and $20 in his pocket, is now a Democrat millionaire entrepreneur and has been elected to the House of Representatives in Michigan.

People once wondered how an ‘outsider’ like him could solve their problems, he told a Marathi TV channel. He went from house to house to understand the problems of the people. The result is that he polled 93 per cent votes. He made a remark which will resonate here – that all the power is with the people and there is no place for a high command.

Shri’s story began halfway around the world in Mirapur Galli, Shahpur, in Belagavi city. Growing up as one of six children in a low-income family, he was taught about the importance of education and the need for financial independence. Recalling his childhood days, Thanedar shared some nuggets in his personal website during his recent poll campaign.

He said, “My father was a clerk in a government office. Our large family struggled to make ends meet on his meagre salary.” In 1969, his father lost his job and the family fell on harder times. At age 14, he worked as a part-time janitor while attending school to help put food on his family’s table, the website says. His father was a very kind man, but was unable to find a job, he has recounted.

Times were tough, and unemployment was high. He was devastated by the financial problems, but his mother (mama) stood strong and even pawned her jewellery so they could pay for medicine, groceries and bills. His mother always made sure they stretched and shared what they had and taught them to make the best of each challenge they faced.

Like his amazing nobody to millionaire story, his educational journey too was incredible. Shri Thanedar, who scored a meagre 55% marks in SSLC, which he did from Chintamanrao High School, Shahpur, but went on to obtain a Ph.D. In between, he got a job at the age of 18 in the SBI in Bijapur to help his family. But he did not forget the importance of education.

He writes in his biography that at the age of 24, he finished his bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from Karnatak University and later Master’s degree in Chemistry from Bombay University. He then arrived in America in 1979 to obtain his Ph.D in polymer chemistry from the University of Akron (1982) after receiving a Masters Degree at the University of Bombay (1977).

