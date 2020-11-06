Karnataka becomes latest state to ban firecrackers due to COVID-19 pandemic

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Friday joined the list of states that have banned firecrackers ahead of Deepavali. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said given the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the state government has decided to ban sale and use of firecrackers and fireworks.

The decision comes at a time when Karnataka has been recording more than 3000 cases on average on a daily basis for more than a week now.

"The government has held discussions and has deemed it fit to prohibit use of firecrackers this Deepavali. A decision has already been taken and the order will be issued soon. Only for this year, given the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues, firecrackers will be prohibited," said Yediyurappa, addressing the press.

Rajasthan, Odisha and Delhi have also announced a ban on firecrackers for this Diwali.