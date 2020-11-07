HC sends back assests case against Ravi to special court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has set aside the order of a special court referring a private complaint of disproportionate assets against Kannada and Culture Minister CT Ravi to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for investigation.The high court sent back the case to the special court to give an opportunity to the complainant, AC Kumar, to file an affidavit in support of his allegations against Ravi, who is also the BJP National General Secretary, as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

The court also granted liberty to Kumar, a resident of Chikkamagaluru, to file a complaint before the ACB as allegations made by him pertain to offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Justice John Michael Cunha recently passed the order, partly allowing the petition filed by Ravi questioning the order dated October 6, 2016 passed by the special court to refer the case to the ACB and submit a report by January 5, 2017.

Kumar filed a private complaint in 2012, accusing Ravi of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income between 2004 and 2010. His known sources of income in the period was Rs 49 lakh, while his assets were Rs 3.18 crore, he alleged.

The Supreme Court in 2015 issued directions mandating the complainants to file affidavits in support of their complaints or allegations to make them liable for prosecution if they are false. Ravi moved the high court seeking to quash the entire proceedings on the ground that the complainant has not filed an affidavit in support of allegations.