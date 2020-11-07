RR Nagar bypolls: H Kusuma visits Chamundi Hills, confident of victory

By Express News Service

MYSURU: RR Nagar by-election Congress candidate H Kusuma is on a temple run ahead of the counting day on November 10. She visited Chamundi Hills along with her father Hanumantharayappa and offered a special puja to the deity on Friday.

Local Congress workers, who received Kusuma and other leaders, claimed that she will win the bypoll with a comfortable margin. “The love and affection shown by voters and the support of all party leaders has helped me win people’s trust in the RR Nagar constituency. The authorities have conducted fair polls as per expectations. People have voted for change and development and I thank Congress leaders for putting up a united show,” she said.