STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Exit poll indicates BJP will sweep RR Nagar, Sira bypoll seats

However, KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre said exit polls can go wrong. “The BJP is in power and it could look like they are winning.

Published: 08th November 2020 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If the exit poll is anything to go by, the ruling BJP is likely to win both Sira and RR Nagar Assembly bypolls. The Congress, however, was sceptical of the exit poll and expressed confidence that the party would win both seats.  

According to the exit poll, BJP candidate N Munirathna will win in RR Nagar, Congress candidate H Kusuma will stand second and JDS candidate Krishnamurthy third. In Sira, BJP candidate Dr Rajesh Gowda will breast the victory tape, leaving behind Congress’ TB Jayachandra and JDS candidate Ammajamma in the second and third spots, said news television channels, citing the exit poll conducted by CVoter. 

However, KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre said exit polls can go wrong. “The BJP is in power and it could look like they are winning. But voters know better, and they are in our favour. Our internal survey says Congress will win both seats,” he told TNSE. People are unhappy with the BJP government as there is no development, he added. 

BJP National Secretary C T Ravi, concurring with the exit poll, said the BJP’s internal report as well as chief minister’s intelligence report favour the party in both constituencies.  “We will win RR Nagar by 25,000 lead and in Sira by 15,000,’’ Ravi said.  

From the beginning, BJP was confident of winning RR Nagar. “In Sira, though initially we had a 50:50 chance, clarity emerged in later stages. When the polling was just one week away, it was clear that the BJP would win in Sira,’’ he added.  CM BS Yediyurappa too had expressed confidence of winning both seats with a big margin.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Exit poll Karnataka Sira bypoll RR Nagar bypoll BJP
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp