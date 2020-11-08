STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Issue provisional degree certificate, HC tells Rajiv Gandhi University

The non-production of certificates is possibly resulting in the loss of a valuable seat; the same is true of  employment," the judge said.

Published: 08th November 2020 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court while directing RGUHS to issue a provisional degree certificate to a student, said it hoped that the authorities will communicate to other universities to follow suit.

The court’s direction to Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) comes in the wake of inconvenience being caused to students in getting admission to higher studies and applying for jobs on account of the delay in holding the convocation ceremony owing to Covid-19.

The court passed the order while allowing partly the petition filed by Lanson Brijesh Colaco, a student from Mangaluru, seeking directions to the university to issue a final MBBS degree certificate. "If the university fails to issue a certificate within two weeks, it has to pay Rs 5,000 per week to the petitioner, and the same should be recovered from officials responsible for delay," the judge added.

Justice Krishna S Dixit said, "This court hopes that the authorities will issue appropriate communication to other universities or colleges to avoid inconvenience to students in such circumstances by issuing PDC and treat it on par with the award of degree for all practical purposes."

"It is a matter of common knowledge that a degree certificate in hand is worth ten in the cupboard of the campus, since gaining entry to the portals of higher education and for securing employment within the country or abroad, normally depends upon the award of degrees by the universities. The non-production of certificates is possibly resulting in the loss of a valuable seat; the same is true of  employment," the judge said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court RGUHS
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp