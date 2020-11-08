Loss to world of arts: Renowned Yakshagana artiste dies of Covid

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Renowned Yakshagana artiste Malpe Vasudeva Samaga (72) died of Covid-19 on Saturday morning. He was born on June 15, 1948, and is survived by his wife and son.

Samaga had worked with Perdoor, Dharmasthala, Kadri and Saligrama melas and was known for his oratory skills in the talamaddale form of art. He was the son of famous Yakshagana artiste Malpe Ramadasa Samaga and Nagarathna.

Through his organisation ‘Samyamam’, he introduced the talamaddale form of art to people across the state. He had created more than 80 prasangas (plots) that were presented in this art form. Samaga was a recipient of Karnataka Yakshagana Academy award.