Chitradurga to house COVID-19 vaccine centre

The storage centre will have a capacity to store 10 lakh doses of vaccines at a time and preparations have been made. 

Published: 09th November 2020 05:01 AM

A health worker shows samples for COVID-19 testing. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: The state government is ready to set up a regional Covid-19 vaccine storage centre in Chitradurga from where the vaccine will be transported to Shivamogga, Davangere, Ballari, Koppal and other neighbouring districts. The storage centre will have a capacity to store 10 lakh doses of vaccines at a time and preparations have been made. 

With the time ticking for the release of Covid vaccine in the country, the district health administration has also made arrangements for dispensing the vaccines to be stored at the main centre in Bengaluru. 

DHO Dr C L Palaksha said all the frontline workers will be administered vaccine in the first stage and a detailed Covid Vaccine Beneficiary Management System is being prepared and the process will be monitored strictly. Along with storage, vaccines from the regional centre will be distributed among people at the grassroots through 101 cold storage points. 

The DHO said that the final stages of training health officials for vaccine administration are being conducted. The vaccines will be procured from Bengaluru and from here, they will be distributed to Shivamogga, Davangere and Ballari districts, he added.

