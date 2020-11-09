Karnataka origin Dr Vivek Murthy set to head US Covid task force under President-elect Biden

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: With Democrat Joe Biden winning the US Presidency in a fiercely contested election, former US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy, who traces his roots to Hallegere of Mandya district, is expected to take over as the head of the Covid-19 task force of the United States. President-elect Biden is likely to make an official announcement on Monday.

The former Vice Admiral in the Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, who was also the 19th Surgeon General of the United States, Dr Vivek will have a tough job on hand tackling the pandemic, with the USA leading the world in Covid-19 figures.

Dr Vivek, along with former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and others, had rooted for Biden as President. Speaking to The New Indian Express, his father Dr H N Narasimha Murthy confirmed that Dr Vivek will be named the head of the Covid Task Force on Monday and will be leading a team of experts to work on Covid-19 containment and ensure that people get the best health care.

Dr Vivek Murthy had slammed Trump

The new President will assume office by January 21, and all the planning is being done in the transition period, Dr Vivek Murthy’s father, Dr H N Narasimha Murthy, said. On whether Dr Vivek may be given more responsibilities in the new Biden dispensation, Narasimha Murthy said that the first task will be to fight the pandemic.

“It is up to the President to grant him a bigger role,” he added. Narasimha Murthy said, “We deeply appreciated all the prayers for Vivek’s success and his family when he was appointed as Surgeon General by then President Obama. I am happy that he was able to do some good work for the country.”

In his television address during the run-up to the presidential election, Dr Vivek had strongly criticised President Donald Trump’s handling of the Covid-19 situation. Back in Hallegere, Vivek’s family members are thrilled with Biden’s victory.