People get lax, Karnataka's Mandya revives village task force to combat COVID-19

By Express News Service

MYSURU: As many have lowered their guard with Covid cases coming down, authorities in Mandya are reviving the village-level task force teams to monitor and create awareness on Covid restrictions.

Mandya has been seeing a steep reduction in cases and mortality mirroring the statewide trend for over a month and as on Saturday, the district had 819 active cases. With the changing situation and opening up of activities, many people are not following Covid norms, forcing the authorities to revive the task force.

Mandya DHO Dr H P Manche Gowda said that the task force, comprising ASHA workers, junior health assistants, Anganwadi workers, watermen, teachers, and other staff will hit the street to create awareness on safety measures like the use of masks and physical distancing and make them aware of a possible second wave like in Delhi and Kerala.

He said the drive will focus especially on those with comorbidities and the team will also coordinate with gram panchayat authorities to alert them of violations. The DHO said taluk-level awareness marches will also be held. Meanwhile, officials conducted awareness camps at tourist spots in the district starting with Brindavan Gardens on Sunday.