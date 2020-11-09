STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

People get lax, Karnataka's Mandya revives village task force to combat COVID-19

Mandya has been seeing a steep reduction in cases and mortality mirroring the statewide trend for over a month and as on Saturday, the district had 819 active cases.

Published: 09th November 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: As many have lowered their guard with Covid cases coming down, authorities in Mandya are reviving the village-level task force teams to monitor and create awareness on Covid restrictions.

Mandya has been seeing a steep reduction in cases and mortality mirroring the statewide trend for over a month and as on Saturday, the district had 819 active cases. With the changing situation and opening up of activities, many people are not following Covid norms, forcing the authorities to revive the task force.

Mandya DHO Dr H P Manche Gowda said that the task force, comprising ASHA workers, junior health assistants, Anganwadi workers, watermen, teachers, and other staff will hit the street to create awareness on safety measures like the use of masks and physical distancing and make them aware of a possible second wave like in Delhi and Kerala.

He said the drive will focus especially on those with comorbidities and the team will also coordinate with gram panchayat authorities to alert them of violations. The DHO said taluk-level awareness marches will also be held. Meanwhile, officials conducted awareness camps at tourist spots in the district starting with Brindavan Gardens on Sunday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mandya COVID 19
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp