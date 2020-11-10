STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
During pre-wedding shoot, Mysuru couple drowns to death in Cauvery river

A pre-wedding shoot of an engaged couple ended in their tragic death after the coracle capsized in the Cauvery river near Talakadu in T Narsipur taluk.

Published: 10th November 2020 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Chandru and Shashikala had decided to have pre-wedding shoot in front of Mysuru Palace

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A pre-wedding shoot of an engaged couple ended in their tragic death after the coracle capsized in the Cauvery river near Talakadu in T Narsipur taluk. The deceased, Chandru and Shashikala, were Kyathamaranahlli residents in Mysuru city.

The tragedy has cast gloom in both the families and the marriage was set for November 22. Chandru and Shashikala had decided to have pre-wedding shoot in front of Mysuru Palace, Mudukuthore temple and Talakadu. As they completed the shoot at Mysuru Palace and proceeded to Talakadu, where they wanted a photoshot in a boat.

As the couple could not get a boat, they decided to have photoshoot on coracle. Chandru stepped into the coracle, but Shashikala, who was wearing a high-heeled slipper, lost balance and both drowned as the coracle capsised. Locals and police summoned professional swimmers who fished out the bodies after 3-4 hours. 

