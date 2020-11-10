STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Trains to run at 100 kmph on Yelahanka-Chikballapur line

With this, a total of eight stretches in South Western Railway now have the capability of running trains at an enhanced speed. 

Published: 10th November 2020 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a gap of 13 years, trains on the Yelahanka-Chikballapur section will now begin running at an increased speed of 100 kmph, which is currently 75 kmph. With this, a total of eight stretches in South Western Railway now have the capability of running trains at an enhanced speed. 

“Speed tests were conducted at 110 kmph, an additional 10 km, but trains will run only at a maximum speed of 100 km,” said Chief Public Relations Officer, SWR, E Vijaya. The following sections have been authorised to run at 110 km speed: Baiyappanahalli-Dharmavaram, Penukonda-Sri Sathya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam-Dharmavaram, KSR Bengaluru-Jolarpettai (Double Line), Yesvantpur-Tumakuru (Double Line) and Birur-Chikjajur.

“SWR is taking up works to increase the speed of its sections by carrying out track renewal works, which enable trains to run at a speed of 110 kmph.  All requirements for faster trains, like increase in super-elevation at curves, correction of transition length through tamping, attending points and crossings with track machine, have been completed,” an official release said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Western Railway Chikballapur Yelahanka
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp