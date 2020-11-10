Trains to run at 100 kmph on Yelahanka-Chikballapur line

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a gap of 13 years, trains on the Yelahanka-Chikballapur section will now begin running at an increased speed of 100 kmph, which is currently 75 kmph. With this, a total of eight stretches in South Western Railway now have the capability of running trains at an enhanced speed.

“Speed tests were conducted at 110 kmph, an additional 10 km, but trains will run only at a maximum speed of 100 km,” said Chief Public Relations Officer, SWR, E Vijaya. The following sections have been authorised to run at 110 km speed: Baiyappanahalli-Dharmavaram, Penukonda-Sri Sathya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam-Dharmavaram, KSR Bengaluru-Jolarpettai (Double Line), Yesvantpur-Tumakuru (Double Line) and Birur-Chikjajur.

“SWR is taking up works to increase the speed of its sections by carrying out track renewal works, which enable trains to run at a speed of 110 kmph. All requirements for faster trains, like increase in super-elevation at curves, correction of transition length through tamping, attending points and crossings with track machine, have been completed,” an official release said.