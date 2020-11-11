STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Explain how you will compensate kids over midday meals: HC to govt

It directed the Secretary responsible for the implementation of the National Food Security Act in the state to file an affidavit in this regard.

Published: 11th November 2020 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

midday meal

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Terming the act of not providing midday meals to children from June 1 a serious lapse by the state, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the authorities to explain in what manner and what time each student will be compensated. It directed the Secretary responsible for the implementation of the National Food Security Act in the state to file an affidavit in this regard.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar passed the order after hearing a batch of public interest litigations in relation to issues that arose due to Covid-19. “Considering the default, the state has to give an assurance by November 17,” the bench ordered. Recalling the court’s concern over not providing midday meals to children up to the age of 14 years on the last date of hearing, the bench said that the state has filed the statement candidly admitting that it has not supplied meals after May 31 as Anganawadis and schools are closed due to Covid-19.

Recording the submission of Clifton Rozario, advocate representing the People’s Union for Civil Liberties, that the children will have to be compensated considering the provisions of the Act and Midday Meal Rules, the bench said that such a lapse amounts to violation of the rights of the children under the Constitution. The bench also directed the Secretary to give the steps taken to implement the provisions of the Act in relation to benefits to be provided to pregnant women and lactating mothers under the Integrated Child Development Scheme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
midday meal Karnataka High Court
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp