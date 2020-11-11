STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Number of Covid cases on the decline in Shivamogga

 For the past two weeks, Shivamogga district has recorded less than 50 Covid cases, and has also seen a drop in fatalities.

Published: 11th November 2020 05:45 AM

COVID testing

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Ramachandra V Gunari
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: For the past two weeks, Shivamogga district has recorded less than 50 Covid cases, and has also seen a drop in fatalities. District health and family welfare officer Dr Rajesh Suragihalli, said that the decline of started from the third week of September. “It dropped from more than 250 cases in September, to barely 100 cases in the first and second week of October. Since the last week of October, the number of cases decreased further,” he said.

Dr Suragihalli attributed the decline to a possible increase in immunity, and also more adherence to government guidelines.Bhadravathi and Shikaripura taluks recorded more cases and presently the situation is under control. Suragihalli said, “Everyday more than 2,500 samples are being tested, out of which, the number of positives are varying between 30 and 60.” 

Status of Covid Care Centres 
Operations have been suspended in all Covid care centres in the city and taluk headquarters as very few cases were being reported in past 15-20 days. However, DHO cautioned that people must not let their guard down as winter set in, as flu and cold spread easily during the season. He also urged people to continue to wear masks, maintain physical distance and wash hands.

