STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Triumphant trio: Vijayendra, Ravikumar, Karjol did it

Women and youngsters have come out in our support.

Published: 11th November 2020 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

BY Vijayendra

BY Vijayendra

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When state BJP vice-president and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra visited Sira on September 21 this year, he was far from being appointed as one of the incharges for the Assembly seat bypoll. Not the one to wait, Vijayendra had started his homework much earlier. When he was made one of the eight in-charges finally in October, all he needed to do was execute his plan from the recce.

For a man who was once denied an Assembly ticket during the 2018 Assembly elections by the Central leadership, Vijayendra has proven, for the second time, to be an election winner. On Tuesday when BJP bagged Sira for the first time, Vijayendra was one of the primary reasons for the victory. Vijayendra improvised taking off from his KR Pete bypoll victory lessons. Backed by cadres from neighbouring constituencies, the strategy was clearly to appeal to women and youth voters. “The good turnout was a result of us being able to convince voters to vote beyond the compulsions of caste. Women and youngsters have come out in our support.

We asked for one chance for us. People have voted for development,” Vijayendra told TNIE, even as his supporters cheered on in the background. The pitch was simple, vote for a candidate whose party is in power. “Our mantra was to use the disappointment against Congress and JDS to our favour,” he added. From temple gatherings, village corner meetings, everyday prayer time meetings, individual micro-caste leader meetings to wooing seers, Vijayendra turned BJP’s unconventional campaign ideators.

After working a caste combination magic in the Gulbarga Lok Sabha election which became the sabre to slay a giant like Mallikarjun Kharge, BJP state general secretary N Ravi Kumar weaved the caste combination like a plait in Sira. In a seat with no great cadre base, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol played a key role in consolidating backward classes and Dalit votes. Despite facing criticism for choosing to campaign instead of visiting floodhit districts, Karjol continued with his consolidation efforts. In Rajarajeshwari Nagar, given N Munirathna’s popularity and money and muscle power, the BJP had little to worry about, but for managing differences within the party.

State party vice-president Arvind Limbavali doubled up as logistics manager to ensure smooth functioning of the party machinery in support of Munirathna. Given that Munirathna was up against two Vokkaliga candidates in a Vokkaliga-dominated constituency, Revenue Minister R Ashok stepped in to consolidate the community votes. While in Sira the strategy was to goad everyone to the polling station, it was the opposite at Rajarajeshwari Nagar. Intense efforts were made to convince non-BJP voters to refrain from voting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP BY Vijayendra Sira bypolls RR Nagar bypolls
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp