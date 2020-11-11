STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

With Congress votes in hand, Munirathna sweeps RR Nagar, doubles vote margin

As expected, BJP candidate N Munirathna won against Congress candidate H Kusuma in the Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituency, where the bypoll result came out on Tuesday.

Published: 11th November 2020 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

N Munirathna

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As expected, BJP candidate N Munirathna won against Congress candidate H Kusuma in the Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituency, where the bypoll result came out on Tuesday. It was a no-contest as Munirathna almost doubled his victory margin to 57,672 votes from his previous election, which he had won on a Congress ticket in 2018.

Munirathna, one of the turncoats who joined the BJP last year, seems to have retained his traditional Congress votes and also gained the BJP electoral base. The proof was the 1.25 lakh votes he garnered, making it a whopping 60 per cent of the total 2.09 lakh votes polled.

In 2018, while contesting as a Congress candidate, he got 1.08 lakh votes or 45 per cent of the 2.4 lakh total votes. The victory has only upped the supremacy of BJP in Bengaluru, increasing the number of party MLAs in the city to 15.

Munirathna was a BBMP councillor before he was given a Congress ticket to contest the Assembly poll in 2013. He has never looked back since then. This time, the BJP picked him only after the court cleared him of poll malpractice charges and allowed him to contest.

R Ashoka from the old guard, ST Somashekar and Byrathi Basavaraju from the new camp, former minister and BJP general secretary Aravind Limbavali and CM’s political secretary SR Vishwanath were part of the election team that ensured his victory. Munirathna, who is a contender for a cabinet berth, said, "I will not demand any particular portfolio. It is up to the chief minister and party leaders to decide."

Asked about KPCC president DK Shivakumar and his brother and MP DK Suresh, who campaigned hard against him during the campaigning, he said, "Politics ends when election results are out. We will work with them to develop RR Nagar."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP N Munirathna RR Nagar bypolls
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp