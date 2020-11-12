STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Hubballi police commissioner Labhu Ram airlifted to Bengaluru after reports of illness

The 2004-batch IPS officer suffered from a throat infection due to a bubble and he underwent a minor operation couple of days ago at SDM hospital in the city.

Published: 12th November 2020 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner Labhu Ram

Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner Labhu Ram (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner Labhu Ram was airlifted to Bengaluru on Wednesday midnight from Hubballi after he suffered severe illness. Following the illness, he was admitted to a private hospital in the city from there he has been shifted to a private hospital in Bengaluru 

On October 22, 2004-batch IPS officer Labhu Ram took charge as police commissioner of Hubballi-Dharwad after R Dileep transferred to Bengaluru. Recently, he suffered from a throat infection due to a bubble and he underwent a minor operation couple of days ago at SDM hospital in the city.

After the minor operation, he suffered continuous fever for two days and he was not cured. After he had not responded to treatment, his family members decided to shift him to Manipal hospital in Bengaluru for higher treatment on Wednesday evening.

When police officials of Hubballi-Dharwad Commissionerate and Ram's family members asked for an airlift, there were no flight to Bengaluru for the night, and they had to opt for a chartered flight. After getting permissions from Hubballi Aiport and Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, a flight came to Hubballi from Bengaluru.

As there were no smaller flights on Wednesday night with Air Indigo, they sent an Airbus A320 to Hubballi. Around 1.50 am the flight left to Bengaluru and landed there at 2:30 am. An ambulance, which was waiting at he airport, took the Ram to Manipal hospital.

Police officials in Hubballi confirmed that Labhu's health is improving in Bengaluru and there is no news to worry about.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Labhu Ram Labhu Ram IPS Karnataka Police Hubballi police IPS officer Karnataka airlift
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp