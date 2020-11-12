Hubballi police commissioner Labhu Ram airlifted to Bengaluru after reports of illness

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner Labhu Ram was airlifted to Bengaluru on Wednesday midnight from Hubballi after he suffered severe illness. Following the illness, he was admitted to a private hospital in the city from there he has been shifted to a private hospital in Bengaluru

On October 22, 2004-batch IPS officer Labhu Ram took charge as police commissioner of Hubballi-Dharwad after R Dileep transferred to Bengaluru. Recently, he suffered from a throat infection due to a bubble and he underwent a minor operation couple of days ago at SDM hospital in the city.

After the minor operation, he suffered continuous fever for two days and he was not cured. After he had not responded to treatment, his family members decided to shift him to Manipal hospital in Bengaluru for higher treatment on Wednesday evening.

When police officials of Hubballi-Dharwad Commissionerate and Ram's family members asked for an airlift, there were no flight to Bengaluru for the night, and they had to opt for a chartered flight. After getting permissions from Hubballi Aiport and Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, a flight came to Hubballi from Bengaluru.

As there were no smaller flights on Wednesday night with Air Indigo, they sent an Airbus A320 to Hubballi. Around 1.50 am the flight left to Bengaluru and landed there at 2:30 am. An ambulance, which was waiting at he airport, took the Ram to Manipal hospital.

Police officials in Hubballi confirmed that Labhu's health is improving in Bengaluru and there is no news to worry about.