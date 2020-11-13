Can politicians get away with paying fine for Covid norm violation, asks Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the State Government to make its stand clear on whether it will prosecute political leaders or allow them to get away with mere payment of fine for violation of mask and social distancing regulations.

Questioning the state why it has not set criminal law into motion against those leaders who have admitted to the violations by paying fine, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty directed the government to clear its stand on November 19, the next date of hearing.

While submitting the details of 18 Non-Cognisable Reports (NCRs) registered on November 5, the government informed the court that Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, MPs D K Suresh, Tejasvi Surya, actor Darshan were among 684 persons on whom it has imposed fine of Rs 250 each for violation of regulations during campaigning for the RR Nagar bypoll and other political rallies.

Pointing out to the rally on September 20, in which Tejasvi Surya participated , the bench said that fines have been collected from a few persons though photographs shows that a large number of people had violated the regulations.

Referring to the regulations issued under the Karnataka Epidemics Diseases Act by the State Executive Committee, the bench noted that these leaders have admitted to the violation by paying fine and it will have serious consequences.

Therefore, the state should tell whether it will prosecute them for the offences punishable under Section 5(4) of the Epidemic Diseases Act, it added.

Anybody disobeying the regulations can be punished with not less than three months imprisonment and up to 5 years in addition to a fine ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

The offences are non-bailable and cannot be compounded.The bench also made it clear that police should take immediate action against violators during rallies held with the permission of the police.

Marshals not paid for two months

To a query, the counsel for BBMP informed the court that 198 Marshals were not paid salaries for the months of September and October.Terming this is a shocking, the bench said that they are playing a pivotal role even during the pandemic.

Therefore, the BBMP Administrator should give in writing that salaries will be paid immediately and take steps to ensure no delay in future.

The bench also directed the BBMP to submit data of collection of fine during special drive conducted in Bengaluru for not wearing masks and maintaining social distance.