Chitradurga govt medical college will function within 30 months: Karnataka Minister Dr Sudhakar

The minister said that admissions for the college will start from 2021-22 and added that para-medical and nursing colleges will also start functioning.

Medical education and health minister Dr K Sudhakar interacting with the engineers during the inspection of the land allocated for setting up of the government medical college at Chitradurga on Friday

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Medical Education and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday said that the Chitradurga Institute of Medical Sciences is a Diwali gift to the people of Chitradurga and it will start functioning within a record period of 30 months.

In the backdrop of sanctioning the college on Thursday, the minister made a quick visit to the fort city and inspected the site where the medical college and teaching hospital is coming up and directed the officials to prepare a blueprint for the college within a week.

He said that the state government will pump in Rs 500 crore from its exchequer and the district mineral fund for the construction of the institute. As of now, about Rs 50 crore has been released for the purpose.

The minister said that admissions for the college will start from 2021-22 and added that para-medical and nursing colleges will also start functioning in Chitradurga along with the government medical college.

"At present, there is a 450-bed hospital in the district. However, the government medical college teaching hospital needs a 700-bed hospital and steps will be taken for upgradation of the existing hospital facility," he said.

COVID-19 vaccine by Feb, Mar

Sudhakar also said that a Covid-19 vaccine is in the third stage of clinical trials and has shown 90 per cent successful results. The commercial production of the vaccine may start shortly and come for public usage by February or March.

"The state government has made sufficient arrangements for storage, transportation and administration of vaccine in a scientific way," he said.

Dr Sudhakar also said that all colleges coming under the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) will start functioning from December 1.

