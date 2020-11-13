Green crackers, what are they? Ban ineffective: Karnataka HC tells state govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government order banning the sale and use of firecrackers, except green crackers, is ineffective, as it has not specified what “green crackers” are, the Karnataka High Court said on Thursday.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty passed the order while adjourning to Friday the hearing of a PIL filed by A S Vishnu Bharath, a 68-years-old from Jayanagar in the city, seeking a ban on all kinds of crackers, as the government sought time to submit its response.

The bench observed that the government should have taken stringent steps as heightened air pollution due to busting of crackers may trigger a spike in Covid cases. The bench said that the government placed two orders, dated November 6 and 10, banning bursting of firecrackers, except the green variety, between 8 pm and 10 pm. But it does not specify what the meaning of green crackers is. Prima facie, it appears that the orders are ineffective, the bench added.