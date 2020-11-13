Mysuru model of Covid handling shared with officials of 25 districts

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Over 85 representatives from 25 districts of the state were made familiar with the ‘Mysuru Model’ of handling Covid for effective and efficient management of the virus during a capsule course held in the city over the last four days. To share the techniques used by them with officials of other districts amid the talk of the second wave post-Deepavali festivities, a four-day capsule course was held at the Covid-19 War Room here. Officials were trained in line list integration and bed management.

These representatives underwent the training programme every day which also focused on setting up a war room in their respective district to handle the situation effectively. Mysuru officials shared their knowledge in setting up war rooms, operating it, utilising man power, triaging and various other processes. Nodal officer of Covid War Room, Mysuru Lt Col Dr Ashok S U said, “The course mainly focused on the line list app integration with ‘Apthamitra’.