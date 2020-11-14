STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Deepavali gift: Mutts, temples in Karnataka get Rs 88.75 crore

The BS Yediyurappa government on Friday approved the release of Rs 88.75 crore in financial assistance to several mutts, temples and trusts.

Published: 14th November 2020 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaganga Mutt

Siddaganga Mutt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BS Yediyurappa government on Friday approved the release of Rs 88.75 crore in financial assistance to several mutts, temples and trusts.

While Rs 1 crore each will be released to 39 mutts, as announced in the 2019-20 budget, Rs 49.75 crore will be released to 143 mutts, trusts and temples across the state. This comes as a Deepavali gift to the religious institutions, which had sought aid from the government.

Endowment Minister Kota Srinivas Pujari said that aid to the mutts was announced in the budget earlier, but was withheld due to financial constraints. Recently, the Endowment Department had again sent a proposal to the CM. Now, a few more institutions have been added, he added.

The minister said that based on the request from the institutions, the government had decided to provide them with aid and the same was included in the budget. "It has come as a Deepavali gift and all religious institutions are happy. I congratulate the CM on behalf of all the mutts and temples," the minister said. Funds are given for various development activities.

Some of the institutions which received Rs 1 crore each include, Buddha Basava Ambedkar Pratishthana, Chitradurga; Jagadguru Chaluvadi Peeta Sira, Tumakuru; Siddarameshwaraswamy Trust, Shivamogga; Murugha Mutt, Dharwad; Siddaganga Mutt, Tumakuru; and Pushpagiri Mahasamsthana Mutt, Bengaluru.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Deepavali gift Karnataka temples assistance Karnataka mutt assistance
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp