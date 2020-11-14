Deepavali gift: Mutts, temples in Karnataka get Rs 88.75 crore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BS Yediyurappa government on Friday approved the release of Rs 88.75 crore in financial assistance to several mutts, temples and trusts.

While Rs 1 crore each will be released to 39 mutts, as announced in the 2019-20 budget, Rs 49.75 crore will be released to 143 mutts, trusts and temples across the state. This comes as a Deepavali gift to the religious institutions, which had sought aid from the government.

Endowment Minister Kota Srinivas Pujari said that aid to the mutts was announced in the budget earlier, but was withheld due to financial constraints. Recently, the Endowment Department had again sent a proposal to the CM. Now, a few more institutions have been added, he added.

The minister said that based on the request from the institutions, the government had decided to provide them with aid and the same was included in the budget. "It has come as a Deepavali gift and all religious institutions are happy. I congratulate the CM on behalf of all the mutts and temples," the minister said. Funds are given for various development activities.

Some of the institutions which received Rs 1 crore each include, Buddha Basava Ambedkar Pratishthana, Chitradurga; Jagadguru Chaluvadi Peeta Sira, Tumakuru; Siddarameshwaraswamy Trust, Shivamogga; Murugha Mutt, Dharwad; Siddaganga Mutt, Tumakuru; and Pushpagiri Mahasamsthana Mutt, Bengaluru.