Ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy meets incumbent BS Yediyurappa, old rivals cosy up

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The signs of a new bond being forged are becoming apparent, and are keeping political circles buzzing. Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday visited Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa - the fourth in the span of a few months - stoking a good deal of curiosity. Is the JDS cosying up to the BJP?

The two were seated in Kaveri, the CM’s official residence, talking for a considerable time. Political watchers are wondering what is bringing the two leaders together so often. For the leaders share a bitter past, after their power-sharing deal went woefully sour in 2011. Kumaraswamy, who was CM for 20 months, reneged on his promise to support Yediyurappa as CM for the remaining 20 months.

It may be recalled that the two leaders have met at least thrice in the recent past. The result is visible: The JDS did not participate in the no-confidence motion against the government during the assembly session, leaving the Congress red-faced as the trust vote failed without JDS support.

Political observers said Ramanagara, Kumaraswamy’s stamping ground, had been rewarded with many developmental grants. The JDS has also benefited from other developmental outlays. While neither Kumaraswamy nor Yediyurappa were available for comment, the JDS spokesperson said, "It was a courtesy call."

One analyst said, "The greatest fear of the JDS is that its core Vokkaliga votes will shift to Congress under Vokkaliga leader DK Shivakumar, which is also why Kumaraswamy never missed an opportunity to slam the Congress and Shivakumar during the recent bypoll. In 1994, Vokkaligas, who stood with the JDS, supported the Congress in 1999, when SM Krishna, a Vokkaliga, became CM. A repeat of this support base transfer is worrying the JDS."

Analyst BS Murthy asked, "The JDS polled about 50,000 votes in RR Nagar and about 60,000-65,000 votes in Sira, so where did these votes go? Was it a covert operation by JDS to transfer about 25,000-30,000 in Sira and about 30,000 in RR Nagar? Why will a CM and leader of an opposition party meet so frequently?z'