STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy meets incumbent BS Yediyurappa, old rivals cosy up

The signs of a new bond being forged are becoming apparent, and are keeping political circles buzzing.

Published: 14th November 2020 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (L) and former CM HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (L) and former CM HD Kumaraswamy (File photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The signs of a new bond being forged are becoming apparent, and are keeping political circles buzzing. Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday visited Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa - the fourth in the span of a few months - stoking a good deal of curiosity. Is the JDS cosying up to the BJP?

The two were seated in Kaveri, the CM’s official residence, talking for a considerable time. Political watchers are wondering what is bringing the two leaders together so often. For the leaders share a bitter past, after their power-sharing deal went woefully sour in 2011.  Kumaraswamy, who was CM for 20 months, reneged on his promise to support Yediyurappa as CM for the remaining 20 months. 

It may be recalled that the two leaders have met at least thrice in the recent past. The result is visible: The JDS did not participate in the no-confidence motion against the government during the assembly session, leaving the Congress red-faced as the trust vote failed without JDS support.

Political observers said Ramanagara, Kumaraswamy’s stamping ground, had been rewarded with many developmental grants. The JDS has also benefited from other developmental outlays. While neither Kumaraswamy nor Yediyurappa were available for comment, the JDS spokesperson said, "It was a courtesy call." 

One analyst said, "The greatest fear of the JDS is that its core Vokkaliga votes will shift to Congress under Vokkaliga leader DK Shivakumar, which is also why Kumaraswamy never missed an opportunity to slam the Congress and Shivakumar during the recent bypoll. In 1994, Vokkaligas, who stood with the JDS, supported the Congress in 1999, when SM Krishna, a Vokkaliga, became CM. A repeat of this support base transfer is worrying the JDS."

Analyst BS Murthy asked, "The JDS polled about 50,000 votes in RR Nagar and about 60,000-65,000 votes in Sira, so where did these votes go? Was it a covert operation by JDS to transfer about 25,000-30,000 in Sira and about 30,000 in RR Nagar? Why will a CM and leader of an opposition party meet so frequently?z'

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy BS Yediyurappa jds BJP JDS BJP ties
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp