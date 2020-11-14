Karnataka government allows medical, dental colleges to open from December 1

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has decided to reopen all medical, dental, AYUSH, paramedical, nursing and pharmacy colleges, affiliated to Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, from December 1, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted on Friday. He also requested the college administration and students to strictly adhere to government guidelines in light of COVID-19.

The announcement comes days after Deputy CM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan announced that the government has decided to begin offline classes in higher education institutions from November 17. However, students will have the option of attending the classes physically or online. But for practical sessions, it will be mandatory for students to attend classes physically.