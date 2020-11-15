STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Akshaya Patra Foundation gets new non-executive trustees

Madhu Pandit Dasa, chairman, Akshaya Patra Foundation, stated that outgoing trustees Mohandas Pai, Abhay Jain, V Balakrishnan and Raj Kondur have rendered extraordinary service.

Published: 15th November 2020 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Akshaya Patra Foundation’s Board of Trustees has been reconstituted with new non-executive trustees. K V Chowdary, former chairman, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and former chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Anil Swarup, former secretary, Ministry of Human Resource Department (MHRD) and M S Unnikrishnan, CEO, IITB  — Monash Research Academy, Mumbai — have joined the board of trustees, replacing former Infosys Director Mohandas Pai, Abhay Jain, V. Balakrishnan and Raj Kondur. 

The statement, issued by the Foundation on Saturday, said that as Akshaya Patra enters the third decade of service, it was felt that there is need for a fresh look at the Foundation’s activities, a need for newer and brighter ideas. “We remain firmly committed to management and governance best practices. We want to assure all our stakeholders, the Government of India, State governments, corporate partners and every individual donor, that the contributions they make are well utilised in the service of humanity,” the foundation stated. 

Madhu Pandit Dasa, chairman, Akshaya Patra Foundation, stated that outgoing trustees Mohandas Pai, Abhay Jain, V Balakrishnan and Raj Kondur have rendered extraordinary service. “We are immensely grateful to them for their dedication and invaluable guidance.” “In the past four and half years, Suresh Senapaty has also rendered invaluable services to Akshaya Patra as an Audit Committee Member in improving internal controls, processes and policies,” the foundation stated.

Reconstituted Board of Trustees Madhu Pandit Dasa (Chairman), Chanchalapathi Dasa (Vice-Chairman), Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa, Bharatarshabha Dasa, K V Chowdary, Anil Swarup and M S Unnikrishnan. New audit committee K V Chowdary (chairman) and Kaushik Dutta (member)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Children undergo treatment after being injured in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sawjian area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)
Rights issue should be raised against Pakistan for ceasefire violations: BSF
A BJP leader attending Home Minister Amit Shah’s virtual rally at a BJP party office. (Photo | EPS)
Videos, not Twitter: How social media shaped the narrative in Bihar polls
File photo of IIT Guwahati.
Stanford University names world's top 2% scientists, 36 from 2 IITs
A medic screens a child of a migrant worker as they wait to board a train to Jharkhand during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Jalandhar. (File Photo | PTI)
Scientists decode why COVID-19 spares children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend pro-Trump marches, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (File Photo |AP)
Violence erupts in Washington as Trump supporters clash with counter protesters
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi violates firecracker ban, air quality drops further
Gallery
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp