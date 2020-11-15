Akshaya Patra Foundation gets new non-executive trustees

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Akshaya Patra Foundation’s Board of Trustees has been reconstituted with new non-executive trustees. K V Chowdary, former chairman, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and former chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Anil Swarup, former secretary, Ministry of Human Resource Department (MHRD) and M S Unnikrishnan, CEO, IITB — Monash Research Academy, Mumbai — have joined the board of trustees, replacing former Infosys Director Mohandas Pai, Abhay Jain, V. Balakrishnan and Raj Kondur.

The statement, issued by the Foundation on Saturday, said that as Akshaya Patra enters the third decade of service, it was felt that there is need for a fresh look at the Foundation’s activities, a need for newer and brighter ideas. “We remain firmly committed to management and governance best practices. We want to assure all our stakeholders, the Government of India, State governments, corporate partners and every individual donor, that the contributions they make are well utilised in the service of humanity,” the foundation stated.

Madhu Pandit Dasa, chairman, Akshaya Patra Foundation, stated that outgoing trustees Mohandas Pai, Abhay Jain, V Balakrishnan and Raj Kondur have rendered extraordinary service. “We are immensely grateful to them for their dedication and invaluable guidance.” “In the past four and half years, Suresh Senapaty has also rendered invaluable services to Akshaya Patra as an Audit Committee Member in improving internal controls, processes and policies,” the foundation stated.

Reconstituted Board of Trustees Madhu Pandit Dasa (Chairman), Chanchalapathi Dasa (Vice-Chairman), Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa, Bharatarshabha Dasa, K V Chowdary, Anil Swarup and M S Unnikrishnan. New audit committee K V Chowdary (chairman) and Kaushik Dutta (member)