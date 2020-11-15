STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government gives nod for Maski Nala irrigation Project, Maratha Development Authority

The Karnataka government has given its approval to the Maski Nala irrigation project in Raichur district and to establish MDA.

Published: 15th November 2020 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has given its approval to the Maski Nala irrigation project in Raichur district and to establish Maratha Development Authority (MDA).

Orders to this effect were passed on Friday.

The government said it has accorded administrative sanction to the Detailed Project Report (DPR) with an estimated cost of Rs 52.54 crore as allotted in the year 2018 -19 for the remodelling of the left bank and right bank canals and their distributaries.

According to sources in the irrigation department, this project was a long pending demand of people in the region, which finally got the government nod.

The government also announced setting up the MDA with a grant of Rs 50 crore.

In his order, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said, "In view of the substantial Maratha population in the state, a Maratha Development Authority will be established for their social, economic, academic and religious development and for this purpose an order has been issued earmarking Rs 50 crore with the consent of the Finance department."

Sources in the administrative circle said both the decisions were made in view of the upcoming by-polls to Maski and Basavakalyan assembly segments.

Maski assembly constituency fell vacant after the sitting Congress MLA Pratap Gouda Patil resigned from the assembly in 2019 along with 15 other MLAs triggering a political crisis in the state with the fall of the coalition government of Congress and the JD(S), led by H D Kumaraswamy.

The bypoll for the Basavakalyan assembly constituency was warranted by the demise of the sitting Congress MLA B Narayan Rao due to coronavirus in a hospital in Bengaluru on September 24.

Basavakalyan in Bidar district of North Karnataka is located just at the border of Maharashtra.

It has a substantial Maratha population.

The decision to establish MDA has drawn flak from pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj, who opined that such precedence will lead to setting up of Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam development authorities in the coming year.

He said the Chief Minister should drop the proposal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka government Maski Irrigation Project Maratha Development Authority Maski Nala IrrigItion Project
India Matters
Children undergo treatment after being injured in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sawjian area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)
Rights issue should be raised against Pakistan for ceasefire violations: BSF
A BJP leader attending Home Minister Amit Shah’s virtual rally at a BJP party office. (Photo | EPS)
Videos, not Twitter: How social media shaped the narrative in Bihar polls
File photo of IIT Guwahati.
Stanford University names world's top 2% scientists, 36 from 2 IITs
A medic screens a child of a migrant worker as they wait to board a train to Jharkhand during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Jalandhar. (File Photo | PTI)
Scientists decode why COVID-19 spares children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend pro-Trump marches, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (File Photo |AP)
Violence erupts in Washington as Trump supporters clash with counter protesters
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi violates firecracker ban, air quality drops further
Gallery
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp