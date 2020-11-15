STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No more Covid patients in ICUs in Karkala

By Express News Service

UDUPI: In a major relief to the Karkala taluk administration, no Covid-19 patients are currently being treated in the ICU of the taluk government hospital. Robust surveillance and strict enforcement of Covid-19 protocol by the taluk administration seems to have yielded good results in the fight against the spread of the virus.

All 137 Covid-positive patients admitted in the government hospital’s ICU have recovered and were discharged. On Wednesday, two patients, who recovered from Covid were discharged.  There were no patients admitted in the ICU on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. After the taluk government hospital in Karkala was made a designated Covid-19 hospital on May 25, 990 Covid patients have been treated so far. 

In the initial days of the pandemic, 36 quarantine centres were opened and 37,000 people who came from outside the district and the state were quarantined. This helped contain the spread of the virus, sources in the health department said. 

“Primary and secondary contacts of the Covid-positive people were traced and tested. The symptomatic patients were asked to remain in quarantine till their swab test results were out. This ensured that the virus spread was contained,” sources in the Karkala taluk health office said. Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadish said the efforts of doctors in Karkala taluk to contain the spread of the virus should be appreciated. 

