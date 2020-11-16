STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

CBSE, ICSE schools in Karnataka finish portions but state board teachers want offline classes

With schools into the second half of the academic year, schools of CBSE and ICSE boards are gearing up to complete the syllabus.

Published: 16th November 2020 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

A cleanliness worker disinfects an exam paper evaluation centre at a school in Tirunelveli

A cleanliness worker disinfects an exam paper evaluation centre at a school (File Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU : With schools into the second half of the academic year, schools of CBSE and ICSE boards are gearing up to complete the syllabus. While some have completed the entire portion, others are lagging just a little behind.

State board schools, on the other hand, are faced with students and teachers who lack the necessary technology to keep up with online. As their only resort is offline classes, they are pushing for it. "We have just about three chapters left from the syllabus for class 10 students," said Sawal Das Jethani Founder and Managing Trustee, Chrysalis High in Bengaluru.

The schools, he said, are faced with a dual problem - one , in terms of clarity on which dates they need to reopen, and second, the unwillingness of parents to send their children to school till a vaccine is out. The fear is not so much about children than it is about the spread of virus among the elderly who live in the same house, he added.

A tangible fear still remains, added Mansoor Ali Khan, president, Managements of Independent CBSE Schools Association and secretary, Delhi Public School. An internal survey had revealed that 90 per cent of parents were hesitant in sending their wards. By now, children too are comfortable with online classes, said Dr Gayatri Devi, secretary, Karnataka State ICSE Schools' Association.

As for the board students of various schools, she reckons up to 65 per cent of the syllabus is completed. "The board too had laid out clear guidelines about which of the chapters were being eliminated this year, and annual plans were drawn accordingly," she said.

However, schools under the SSLC Board are buckling under. "One may say online classes are a norm now. Beyond the surface level, there is not much learning," said D Shashi Kumar, general secretary,  Associated Management of English Medium Schools in Karnataka.

He said from an internal survey of schools in the association, about 40 per cent students attend the online classes. The association has asked the Department of Public Instruction to allow them the option of offline consultative classes for class 9 to 12, with barely four months to go for the board examination.

"We have asked the government to let us hold regular classes from this month onwards instead of Vidyagama," said State High School Assistant Teachers' Association president HK  Manjunath. The association has also asked the government to cut short the syllabus, with the portion just 30 per cent complete during the first half of the year (pre-Dasara).

Bangalore University establishes five  task forces before reopening

BNEGALURU: To ensure a safe campus, Bangalore University has established five Task Forces to deal with Covid on campus. The recently-constituted  task forces will monitor and supervise academic activities as well. The state government in its SOP for reopening of institutes, had mandated college-level and university-level task force to deal with Covid emergency. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka state board Karnataka CBSE schools Karnataka ICSE schools Karnataka lockdown Karnataka online classes
India Matters
A Christian devotee wearing a mask offers prayers at a Church in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'Virus easier to spread indoors, winter perfect set-up'
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish — tough taskmaster, stubborn politician yet approachable 
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
SC may hear pleas on Andhra CM’s allegations today
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech begins phase 3 trials of Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Soumitra Chatterjee
Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee: The acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world
US singer Mary Millben sings ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’, video goes viral
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp