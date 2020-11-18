STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Under flak, RERA-K hopes to deliver speedy justice

Inability to bring erring realtors to book is a frequent complaint

Published: 18th November 2020 03:46 AM

Homebuyers are a harried lot, with RERA dragging its feet on disputes | Express

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA-K) tries to keep up with the times and take details of its cases online, the delay in getting justice is putting off homebuyers, who are desperate after investing huge amounts of money into properties.

The inability to bring erring realtors to book is an oft-repeated complaint against the authority by buyers. Presenting statistics on the backlog up to November 6, Forum for RERA Collective Efforts General Secretary M S Shankar said, “Out of the 4,450 complains that have been filed with the authority, 2,310 have been heard and judgment delivered…

Around 90 per cent of the cases filed pertain to compensation to be paid by developers for delay in construction of projects.” RERA officials said they were trying to provide speedy justice. An order issued by RERA-K on November 3 says the Deputy Commissioner would be involved in recovering the penalty to be paid by builders, along with interest for delays in completion, or for not adhering to promises made to the buyer.

“The regulatory authority will send a notice to both the builder and homebuyers 60 days after its award seeking a compliance report. If it exceeds the time period, RERA-K will take suo moto action and issue a 
Revenue Recovery Certificate to the revenue authorities,” it said. RERA-K Secretary K S Latha Kumari told TNIE, “If you assess the cases, we have nearly 2,500 pending with the RERA court. More than 60 per cent have been resolved, which is a good figure.” This was an association set up just three years ago, she pointed out, adding,

“We are going all out to make everything online. Details of every complaint will be made online in future.”To speed up resolution of cases, four additional benches are being set up in addition to the existing three-member authority through a recent notification, the secretary said. “Cases to be earmarked to each bench too would be displayed online to avoid any complaint of bias,” she added.

However, Shankar questioned the rationality behind the move. “There is no provision under the RERA Act to constitute such benches at all. Validity of the benches itself is under question. This decision itself is illegal as they are functioning beyond their powers,” he said.

