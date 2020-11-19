COVID-19 woes: Mysuru gym owners mull apps to reach out to their clients

By Express News Service

MYSURU: After incurring heavy losses during the lockdown that lasted two months and due to subsequent restrictions owing to the pandemic, gyms in the city are now going digital to reach out to their clients.

As online services become ever more crucial in the times of the pandemic and due to low footfall, a number of gyms are coming up with apps of their own.

Taking the first step towards this, Mysuru-based Arnold Fitness has launched an app that will help registered users plan their daily workout routines as well as follow and maintain their dietary regime.

“The app also will feature workout videos, nutrition tips and calorie calculator apart from other services and bookings,” said M S Harsha, proprietor of Arnold Fitness and president of the Mysuru Gym and Fitness Owners’ Association.

To appeal to a wider customer base, gyms have also started roping in actors as brand ambassadors.

On Wednesday, Kannada actor Dhananjay, known to be a fitness enthusiast, became a brand ambassador for a gymnasium in the city.

Many other gyms and fitness centres in the city, too, are planning to go online to provide a platform for fitness enthusiasts to stay in shape.