STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Kannada Work Force to be formed to encourage the language

Kannada Development Authority (KDA) will constitute Kannada Work Force at the taluk and district levels to encourage people to use Kannada.

Published: 19th November 2020 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kannada Development Authority (KDA) will constitute Kannada Work Force at the taluk and district levels to encourage people to use Kannada. Starting from November 1 this year, Karnataka is observing a dedicated year for Kannada.

The government will conduct many pro-Kannada activities including teaching spoken Kannada classes to non-Kannadigas and many more through KDA. Now KDA is taking it forward by constituting the work force under the chairmanship of respective DCs in every district.

 Speaking to The New Indian Express, T S Nagabharana, KDA Chairman, said anyone who is interested in popularising the language or has love for the State can voluntarily become a member of the work force. Each one will be given an identity number. The purpose of this initiative is to popularise Kannada and make use of the language wherever possible — right from official to personal, he said.

He said it is also meant to encourage usage of Kannada in visiting cards, invitation cards and the name boards of houses. “It is not mandatory. Without coercing people, the work force members  should ensure use of Kannada. It’s not just the language, people can develop any local property like lakes,” he said.
Sources from KDA said the members will have to alert the Authority if they find any spelling mistakes in the name boards of street names or junctions and if any government office is not using Kannada.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kannada Work Force Kannada language
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp