Kannada Work Force to be formed to encourage the language

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kannada Development Authority (KDA) will constitute Kannada Work Force at the taluk and district levels to encourage people to use Kannada. Starting from November 1 this year, Karnataka is observing a dedicated year for Kannada.

The government will conduct many pro-Kannada activities including teaching spoken Kannada classes to non-Kannadigas and many more through KDA. Now KDA is taking it forward by constituting the work force under the chairmanship of respective DCs in every district.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, T S Nagabharana, KDA Chairman, said anyone who is interested in popularising the language or has love for the State can voluntarily become a member of the work force. Each one will be given an identity number. The purpose of this initiative is to popularise Kannada and make use of the language wherever possible — right from official to personal, he said.

He said it is also meant to encourage usage of Kannada in visiting cards, invitation cards and the name boards of houses. “It is not mandatory. Without coercing people, the work force members should ensure use of Kannada. It’s not just the language, people can develop any local property like lakes,” he said.

Sources from KDA said the members will have to alert the Authority if they find any spelling mistakes in the name boards of street names or junctions and if any government office is not using Kannada.