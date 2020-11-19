Vijayanagar to be Karnataka’s 31st district, BSY Cabinet gives in-principle nod

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The world heritage site of Hampi, the erstwhile capital of Vijayanagar empire, will soon be part of a new district. The State Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, on Wednesday gave in-principle approval for creation of the Vijayanagar district, which will be carved out of Ballari district, to become the 31st district in the state.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said details about the number of taluks that will be part of the new district will be decided in the next cabinet meeting.

Ballari district in-charge minister Anand Singh, who was among those demanding for the new district, said it has been a long-standing demand of people of western taluks in the district. They have been demanding for a separate district to ensure further development of Hampi, the erstwhile capital of Vijayanagar empire. “It’s a historical decision,” he declared.

Anand Singh, and Social Welfare Department Minister B Sriramulu, who is also from Ballari district, said they had consulted all leaders from the district before taking the decision.

New district to push rural development

Several organisations in Hosapete welcomed State’s move and said the creation of the Vijayanagara district will boost development as many rural areas are over 100 km away from the district headquarters Ballari. The decision has been opposed by Ballari BJP MLA G Somashekara Reddy, who said he strongly opposes bifurcation of the district as he feels it will have an adverse impact. “I oppose decision of bifurcation of the district. We shall consult the people of Ballari first,” he said.