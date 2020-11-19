STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Vijayanagar to be Karnataka’s 31st district, BSY Cabinet gives in-principle nod

The world heritage site of Hampi, the erstwhile capital of Vijayanagar empire, will soon be part of a new district.

Published: 19th November 2020 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The world heritage site of Hampi, the erstwhile capital of Vijayanagar empire, will soon be part of a new district. The State Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, on Wednesday gave in-principle approval for creation of the Vijayanagar district, which will be carved out of Ballari district, to become the 31st district in the state. 

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said details about the number of taluks that will be part of the new district will be decided in the next cabinet meeting.  

Ballari district in-charge minister Anand Singh, who was among those demanding for the new district, said it has been a long-standing demand of people of western taluks in the district. They have been demanding for a separate district to ensure further development of Hampi, the erstwhile capital of Vijayanagar empire. “It’s a historical decision,” he declared.

Anand Singh, and Social Welfare Department Minister B Sriramulu, who is also from Ballari district, said they had consulted all leaders from the district before taking the decision. 

New district to push rural development

Several organisations in Hosapete welcomed State’s move and said the creation of the Vijayanagara district will boost development as many rural areas are over 100 km away from the district headquarters Ballari. The decision has been opposed by Ballari BJP MLA G Somashekara Reddy, who said he strongly opposes bifurcation of the district as he feels it will have an adverse impact. “I oppose decision of bifurcation of the district. We shall consult the people of Ballari first,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayanagar Karnataka BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp