Karnataka HC disallows second stage expansion of Karwar port

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday made it clear that second stage development work of Karwar commercial port cannot be allowed in the name of sustainable development unless it is satisfied with the consent given by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty passed the order after hearing a public interest petition filed by Baithkol Bandaru Nirashrithara Yantrikruta Dhoni Meenugarara Sahakara Sangha.

The bench said that it will be failing in its duty if it allows the work without satisfying itself about the clearance given by the KSPCB. The bench, however, made it clear that it is open for the KSPCB to review its consent granted to take up the work on July 1, 2020, in accordance with the provisions of the Air and Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Acts.

The pendency of the matter and interlocutory application seeking to grant permission to the state to proceed with the work will not come in the way of review, if it wants a review by the KSPCB, the bench said while adjourning the hearing to December 1.