Karnataka: Mahakali idol in Hoysala era Lakshmi temple desecrated during treasure hunt

HASSAN: Miscreants have desecrated and broken the idol of goddess Mahakali at the historic Hoysala era Lakshmi temple at Doddagaddavalli of Belur taluk late night on Tuesday.

It is suspected that the miscreants might have broken the deity in search of treasure. Interestingly the miscreants didn’t disturb the two idols of Lord Shiva and Vishnu installed on the opposite side of the Mahakali deity in the same temple.

The incident came to light when the priest went to offer pooja on Friday morning.

The miscreants have gained entry into the temple at the outskirts of the village by breaking the main door. The deity was cut into three pieces. The 800 years old Lakshmi temple was built during the rule of Hoysala King Vishnuvardhana. The temple attracts tourists for its unique sculptures carved around the temple.

Lakshmi temple is a national monument and was conserved and maintained by the central archeological department. According to mythology, the Hoysala architect Chatuskuta style temple was constructed by Pariyatra Mahavadda, Kullana Rahuta, and his wife Sahaja Devi during the rule of Hoysala king Vishnuvardhana in 1113 AD.

One of the villagers alleged that the archeological department has failed to provide security for the historic temple having very rare idols and architects. The incident couldn’t have happened had the officials deployed the night watchman for the security, he said.

Hassan rural cops have visited the spot and took the stock of the situation. Aware of the incident, deputy commissioner R Girish has asked the officials of the archeological department to submit a detailed report in to the incident and measures being taken to conserve the monuments in this regard.

Swamiji demands action

Condemning the incident, Shivasugnana Murthi Swamiji of Aremadanahalli mutt Arkalgud has urged the district authority to arrest the miscreants involved in the incident. He demanded the installation of a new idol of goddess Mahakali at the earliest.