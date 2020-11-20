Miscreants desecrate Mahakali idol in Belur temple, cops suspect they were hunting for treasure

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Miscreants desecrated the idol of goddess Mahakali at the historic Lakshmi temple in Doddagaddavalli of Belur taluk late on Tuesday night. Police suspect that they may have destroyed the idol in search of treasure. The two idols of Lord Shiva and Vishnu opposite the Mahakali idol were left untouched.

The miscreants gained entry into the temple situated on the outskirts of the village by breaking the main door. The 800-year-old Lakshmi temple was built during the Hoysala dynasty. The temple is a national monument and is conserved and maintained by the central archeological department. It attracts tourists for the unique sculptures carved around the temple.

According to the villagers, the archeological department failed to provide security for the historic temple. The incident could not have happened if they deployed a nightwatchman for the temple, they said. Belur police visited the spot. Sources said that the deputy commissioner directed officials in the archeological department to submit a detailed report in this regard.

Swamiji demands action

Condemning the incident, Shivasugnana Murthi Swamiji of Aremadanahalli mutt Arkalgud urged the district authorities to arrests the miscreants and install a new Mahakali idol at the same place at the earliest.