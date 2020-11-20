STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Utsav rock garden: Travel back a hundred years to see how rural life flourished in Karnataka

The rock garden that takes visitors to the village life of yesteryear north Karnataka hosts many human-sized sculptures of people caught in day-to-day activities.

Published: 20th November 2020 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

A view of Utsav Rock Garden in Gotagodi village of Haveri district.

A view of Utsav Rock Garden in Gotagodi village of Haveri district. (Photo | Express)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The Utsav rock garden on NH-4 at Gotagodi village in Haveri district is a artistic masterpiece filled with scultptures made by T B Solabakkanavar.

Under a single roof, one can notice life as it was, hundred years ago, in a common household, a farm, an industry and even a rural play. 

It is a one-of-a-kind garden in India showcasing rural life.

When Solabakkanavar wanted to shape rural life into sculptures, his son-in-law Prakash Dasanur, who is an industrialist, joined hands to come up with a place near a lake in Gotagodi village of Shiggaon taluk.

With more than 1000 sculptures, Solabakkanavar had created art pieces that could meet international standards.

At the entrance of the garden, the film scenes of iconic Kannada actor Dr Rajkumar welcome visitors. His unforgettable roles in many movies can be seen here.

Record breaking

Solabakkanavar's one-of-a-kind venture entered the Limaca Book of Record, India Book of Record, Records Sector America, Records Holders Republic London, Unique World Record, Amazing World Record, Assist World Record and the Everest World Records Nepal.

Shankar Halagatti, a progressive thinker, said Solabakkanavar was a big dreamer and showcased the life of north Karnataka in his many works. 

Having created multiple rock gardens in the state, his demise comes as a big loss to the state.

Ramanna Moolagi, a folk artist said, "Solabakkanavar gave life to old vanishing folk culture through his sculptures. His creation Utsav Rock Garden become a tourist spot where thousands of people visit every day. Many school children visit there as an educational trip to learn and understand rural life."

“He was very interested in folk art farms life Doddata and Bayalata. He formed Bayalata Mela and visited many villages to showcase the vanishing art, therefore he was called as Bayalata Bhargava. Recognising his contribution to the folklore, Karnataka Folklore University honoured with a doctorate award,” he added.

