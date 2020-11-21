Bengaluru violence: Ex-mayor Sampath Raj sent to jail, NIA to quiz him

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Bengaluru Mayor Sampath Raj, who was arrested in connection with the DJ Halli riots, has been remanded in judicial custody by a city court. Meanwhile, the court has permitted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to also question Raj in connection with the case.

As the police custody of the former mayor ended on Friday, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police produced him before the court. As no request was made for further extension of the custody, the court remanded the accused in judicial custody. Raj was arrested on Monday night by the police.

Meanwhile, the NIA had moved an application before the court seeking permission to question Raj in the case. Considering the application, the court granted the central agency permission to question the accused at Bengaluru Central Prison, where Raj will be lodged during his judicial custody.

The NIA had earlier questioned MLAs Zameer Ahmed Khan and Rizwan Arshad in connection with the case. The NIA is carrying out investigations with regard to the two FIRs among over 50 registered for the riots.