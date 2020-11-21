KEA rolls out admission dates
BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Friday announced the schedule for the first round of seat allotments for admission to engineering, architecture, agriculture, veterinary and other courses for students who wrote the CET 2020.