MoUs with 7 regions; focus on tech support

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Friday signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with seven regions — one each with Finland, the United Kingdom, Sweden, United States of America, Indiana and Virginia, and two with the Netherlands.

The MoU with Finland aims to promote awareness on development in the field of AI for sustainable growth. Business Finland, which manages a 100-million EUR funded AI programme, will collaborate with the Centre of Excellence for Data Science & AI and NASSCOM.

Swedish Incubators and Science Parks will collaborate with the Centre of Excellence for Internet of Things. The Karnataka-USA MoU is meant to develop strong infrastructural support, incubate early-stage startups and provide exposure to international companies such as Applied Materials. It also aims to accelerate the existing fabless SMEs to the next level to encourage domestic innovation and generate more employment in the ESDM sector.

The MoU between Indiana Economic Development and Karnataka Innovation Technology Society, department of Electronics, IT, BT & ST, and department of Commerce and Industries, GoK, also entails sharing best practices to train workforce to take on high wage jobs. The Karnataka and Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, Virginia MoU aims to skill students.

MoU PARTNERS

Business Finland: AI for agriculture, transport, health, safety, governance, service delivery etc

Sweden

Innovative applications and domain capability across sectors, including Smart City, Smart Health, Smart Manufacturing, Smart Agriculture

United Kingdom

Creation of citizen-centric AI solutions by startups to pave way for green and sustainable future

USA

Semi-Conductor Fabless Accelerator Lab and Applied Materials

Indiana

Creation of Medical Devices Park with world-class infrastructure

Virginia

Application of drone technology for agriculture, surveillance of military and medical assistance

The Hague

Address cyber security challenges to support ‘remote working model’

The Hague

Assist at least 10 K’taka startups to enter international markets