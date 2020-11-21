STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

MoUs with 7 regions; focus on tech support

Swedish Incubators and Science Parks will collaborate with the Centre of Excellence for Internet of Things. 

Published: 21st November 2020 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan at the Tech Summit, on Friday. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan at the Tech Summit, on Friday. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Friday signed Memorandums of Understanding  (MOUs) with seven regions — one each with Finland, the United Kingdom, Sweden, United States of America, Indiana and Virginia, and two with the Netherlands.

The MoU with Finland aims to promote awareness on development in the field of AI for sustainable growth. Business Finland, which manages a 100-million EUR funded AI programme, will collaborate with the Centre of Excellence for Data Science & AI and NASSCOM.

Swedish Incubators and Science Parks will collaborate with the Centre of Excellence for Internet of Things. The Karnataka-USA MoU is meant to develop strong infrastructural support, incubate early-stage startups and provide exposure to international companies such as Applied Materials. It also aims to accelerate the existing fabless SMEs to the next level to encourage domestic innovation and generate more employment in the ESDM sector. 

The MoU between Indiana Economic Development and Karnataka Innovation Technology Society, department of Electronics, IT, BT & ST, and department of Commerce and Industries, GoK, also entails sharing best practices to train workforce to take on high wage jobs. The Karnataka and Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, Virginia MoU aims to skill students. 

MoU PARTNERS
Business Finland: AI for agriculture, transport, health, safety, governance, service delivery etc

Sweden
Innovative applications and domain capability across sectors, including Smart City, Smart Health, Smart Manufacturing, Smart Agriculture 

United Kingdom
Creation of citizen-centric AI solutions by startups to pave way for green and sustainable future

USA
Semi-Conductor Fabless Accelerator Lab and Applied Materials

Indiana
Creation of Medical Devices Park with world-class infrastructure

Virginia
Application of drone technology for agriculture, surveillance of military and medical assistance

The Hague
Address cyber security challenges to support ‘remote working model’

The Hague
Assist at least 10 K’taka startups to enter international markets

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp