STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mysuru doctor lost his SD card containing objectionable videos, paid heavy price for it

Little did this doctor expect that a lost SD card of his mobile phone would make him the target of extortionists.

Published: 21st November 2020 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Child pornography

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Little did this doctor expect that a lost SD card of his mobile phone would make him the target of extortionists. Dr Prakash Baburao, a resident of Dattagalli in Mysuru and practising in Periyapatna, had lost the chip which contained some objectionable videos.

Unfortunately for him, the SD card landed in the hands of Naveen, a resident of Periyapatna, who approached the doctor in January and demanded money. Naveen and his accomplices even threatened to upload the videos on social media.

The doctor gave in and paid up Rs 30 lakh at different intervals. A few months later, Naveen and his aides Harish, Shivaraj, Vijay and Anitha from Periyapatna and Hunsur again approached him and demanded Rs 70 lakh more and threatened to release the videos.

Unable to meet their demands, Baburao, who is also the president of the BJP Periyapatna taluk unit, complained to the Mysuru police on November 11. The Kuvempu Nagar police picked up all the accused on November 15. 

The police said the gang used women for extortion and targeted doctors, government officers and business people. Incidentally, Naveen is an expelled member of the BJP Yuva Morcha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mysuru
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp