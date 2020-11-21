Mysuru doctor lost his SD card containing objectionable videos, paid heavy price for it

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Little did this doctor expect that a lost SD card of his mobile phone would make him the target of extortionists. Dr Prakash Baburao, a resident of Dattagalli in Mysuru and practising in Periyapatna, had lost the chip which contained some objectionable videos.

Unfortunately for him, the SD card landed in the hands of Naveen, a resident of Periyapatna, who approached the doctor in January and demanded money. Naveen and his accomplices even threatened to upload the videos on social media.

The doctor gave in and paid up Rs 30 lakh at different intervals. A few months later, Naveen and his aides Harish, Shivaraj, Vijay and Anitha from Periyapatna and Hunsur again approached him and demanded Rs 70 lakh more and threatened to release the videos.

Unable to meet their demands, Baburao, who is also the president of the BJP Periyapatna taluk unit, complained to the Mysuru police on November 11. The Kuvempu Nagar police picked up all the accused on November 15.

The police said the gang used women for extortion and targeted doctors, government officers and business people. Incidentally, Naveen is an expelled member of the BJP Yuva Morcha.