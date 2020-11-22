Bineesh Kodiyeri sent back to Bengaluru central jail

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of former Kerala CPM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, has been remanded back to judicial custody at Bengaluru Central Prison in Parapanna Agrahara after his four-day custody with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) ended on Friday.

He was remanded to NCB custody on November 17, for custodial interrogation by the special Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in the city after his close associate and drug accused Mohammed Anoop, during his interrogation by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), had reportedly stated that he had “indulged in the sale and purchase of narcotic drugs and was closely associated with Bineesh”.



All his financial dealings were done on the instructions of Bineesh, the ED had stated. Anoop was arrested by the NCB, Bengaluru zone in August along with R Ravindran and Anikha D.