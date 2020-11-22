BJP President JP Nadda likely to visit Karnataka in December

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP National President JP Nadda is expected to visit Karnataka in the third week of December and is likely to visit North Karnataka districts.

According to BJP leaders, he will be holding meetings with various stakeholders.

“He will take part in the state BJP executive meeting, where he will be interacting with office bearers. Nadda is focusing on strengthening the party base in Karnataka for which he will interact with BJP workers. He will also hold a meeting with ministers along with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, where he will focus on governance,’’ said a senior BJP leader.

The BJP leader said he will warn a few BJP leaders for issuing statements that caused embarrassment to the state government. As the state is going to various elections in the near future, he will also discuss party strategies for these.