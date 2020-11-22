STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Will take strict measures if bandh called: BSY warns pro-Kannada activists

He said they can protest peacefully, but the government will not tolerate forceful bandh.

Published: 22nd November 2020 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa launched   a mobile app on the occasion of World Fisheries Day in Bengaluru | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday warned pro-Kannada organisations against going ahead with Karnataka bandh to protest against the government’s decision to constitute a Maratha Development Board in the state.  

The government is ready to do all that is required for Kannadigas and it is not right to call a bandh against the government’s decision, the CM said, while adding that they will have to take tough measures if the organisations resort to forceful enforcement of bandh. He said they can protest peacefully, but the government will not tolerate forceful bandh.

Pro-Kannada organisations in the state have called for a bandh on December 5 demanding the government to withdraw its decision to constitute Maratha Development Board. Congress has also slammed the government move and accused it of creating tensions between Kannadigas and Maratha community people in border areas.

However, the government has defended its decision saying that it has been done for development of Maratha community people in the state and ruled out any possibility of withdrawing the order.

MLA Yatnal backs state govt decision
Vijayapura: After pro-Kannada associations called for a statewide bandh on December 5, opposing the state government’s decision to constitute Maratha Development Board, former Union minister and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal called the pro-Kannada activists fake and asked the chief minister to go ahead with his decision.

“It is because of the efforts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that Hinduism still exists in our country. The government has made the right decision, which was the need of the hour,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa pro-Kannada organisations Maratha Development Board
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp