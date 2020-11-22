Will take strict measures if bandh called: BSY warns pro-Kannada activists

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday warned pro-Kannada organisations against going ahead with Karnataka bandh to protest against the government’s decision to constitute a Maratha Development Board in the state.

The government is ready to do all that is required for Kannadigas and it is not right to call a bandh against the government’s decision, the CM said, while adding that they will have to take tough measures if the organisations resort to forceful enforcement of bandh. He said they can protest peacefully, but the government will not tolerate forceful bandh.

Pro-Kannada organisations in the state have called for a bandh on December 5 demanding the government to withdraw its decision to constitute Maratha Development Board. Congress has also slammed the government move and accused it of creating tensions between Kannadigas and Maratha community people in border areas.

However, the government has defended its decision saying that it has been done for development of Maratha community people in the state and ruled out any possibility of withdrawing the order.

MLA Yatnal backs state govt decision

Vijayapura: After pro-Kannada associations called for a statewide bandh on December 5, opposing the state government’s decision to constitute Maratha Development Board, former Union minister and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal called the pro-Kannada activists fake and asked the chief minister to go ahead with his decision.

“It is because of the efforts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that Hinduism still exists in our country. The government has made the right decision, which was the need of the hour,” he added.