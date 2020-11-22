STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Woman succumbs to forceful abortion after family 'refuses' to raise third girl child in Karnataka

During an illegal sex determination it was revealed that the victim was carrying a girl child, after which the family members made her undergo a forceful abortion.

Published: 22nd November 2020 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Abortion, Pregnancy

As of now, eight persons have been booked and three arrested. (Express Illustrations)

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

CHIKBALLAPUR: A 28-year-old woman died after undergoing an alleged forced abortion as her in-laws 'didn't want a third girl child' and were keen on raising a boy.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, GK Mithun Kumar said that the woman, Sreekanya, resident of Polavarapalli Village of Bagepalli, got married to 38-year-old Somashekar, resident of Kothapalli Village in 2014. They gave birth to two daughters, aged about 6 and 4 years, and the husband's family now wanted a male child.

According to the preliminary investigation, Kumar said that Somashekar's family members were particular about a boy baby. When Sreekanya conceived for the third time, they took her to a private medical practitioner in Ananthpur, Andhra Pradesh. During this illegal sex determination, it was revealed that the woman was carrying a girl.

On hearing this, the husband, his mother and his brother decided to abort the unborn baby illegally and contacted one Jayamma, who in turn arranged for abortion against Sreekanya's wish.

The abortion was carried out forcibly after which Sreekanya's health started to deteriorate. She was then shifted to a private hospital in Bengaluru, where she passed away after not responding to the treatment.

Following the incident, Sreekanya's father, Sreenivas, lodged a complaint with the Bagepalli Police. In the investigation it was revealed that the victim's own mother and brother wanted to male child and were 'okay' with the abortion.

Central Range Inspector General of Police Semanth Kumar Singh said 'a detailed enquiry has been ordered and all people involved in this heinious crime will be nabbed.' 

'There is no question of sparing any person whose involvement is proved,' he further added.

As of now, eight persons have been booked and three arrested. Further investigation in the case is underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Forced abortion
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp