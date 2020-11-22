Woman succumbs to forceful abortion after family 'refuses' to raise third girl child in Karnataka

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

CHIKBALLAPUR: A 28-year-old woman died after undergoing an alleged forced abortion as her in-laws 'didn't want a third girl child' and were keen on raising a boy.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, GK Mithun Kumar said that the woman, Sreekanya, resident of Polavarapalli Village of Bagepalli, got married to 38-year-old Somashekar, resident of Kothapalli Village in 2014. They gave birth to two daughters, aged about 6 and 4 years, and the husband's family now wanted a male child.

According to the preliminary investigation, Kumar said that Somashekar's family members were particular about a boy baby. When Sreekanya conceived for the third time, they took her to a private medical practitioner in Ananthpur, Andhra Pradesh. During this illegal sex determination, it was revealed that the woman was carrying a girl.

On hearing this, the husband, his mother and his brother decided to abort the unborn baby illegally and contacted one Jayamma, who in turn arranged for abortion against Sreekanya's wish.

The abortion was carried out forcibly after which Sreekanya's health started to deteriorate. She was then shifted to a private hospital in Bengaluru, where she passed away after not responding to the treatment.

Following the incident, Sreekanya's father, Sreenivas, lodged a complaint with the Bagepalli Police. In the investigation it was revealed that the victim's own mother and brother wanted to male child and were 'okay' with the abortion.

Central Range Inspector General of Police Semanth Kumar Singh said 'a detailed enquiry has been ordered and all people involved in this heinious crime will be nabbed.'

'There is no question of sparing any person whose involvement is proved,' he further added.

As of now, eight persons have been booked and three arrested. Further investigation in the case is underway.