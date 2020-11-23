Cop among six held for impersonation in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Six people, including a police constable, were arrested for allegedly impersonating and appearing for the Karnataka State Reserve Police and Indian Reserve Battalions Special Constable exams on Sunday.

Nagappa Pavedappa Tukkannavar, a civil police constable attached to Sringeri police station, was among the arrested.

Police said that two people each from West, South and East divisions were arrested for impersonation.

“Tukkannavar was caught at JSS Engineering College in Channasandra in Kengeri police station limits, for appearing for one Halappa Narayan Hallur. It was found that the Tukkannavar was on sick leave since August 24 and was staying in a hotel room in Gandhinagar booked in Hallur’s name,” the police added.